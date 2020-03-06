HC keeps in abeyance order against anti-CAA protest in Tirupur

The Madras High Court on Friday kept in abeyance its order directing the police to act against an agitation staged on a public road opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act in the hosiery city of Tirupur. A bench comprising Justice M M Sundresh and Justice Krishnan Ramasamy, however, made it clear that it was open to the authorities to proceed in accordance with law.

Posting the matter to March 11, the judges said they would like to pass a detailed order touching upon the right to stage protests and occupying a place chosen by the protestors without permission as against the interest of the general public. The bench had on Thursday ordered the Tirupur police to act against an agitation staged on a public road and to ensure that no more protests both for and against the controversial law took place without due permission.

Passing orders on a PIL by a resident of Tirupur against the demonstrations, the bench had also observed none had a right to protest in a place of their choice without permission, saying such a course might lead to a 'dangerous consequence'. On Friday, senior counsel Vaigai, Sudha Ramalingam and others made a mention before the bench, saying because of the court's direction police was taking action against all "peaceful" anti-CAA agitators in Madurai and other places.

Contending that antecedents and the intention of the petitioner have not been brought to the notice of the court and the petition cannot be treated as PIL, they wanted the order to be kept in abeyance. However, the Government Pleader submitted that nothing prevented the Police from taking action in accordance with law.

The bench passed a fresh order, saying: Considering the submissions made, we are of the view that the order passed by us to be kept in abeyance.We make it clear that it is well open to the authorities to proceed in accordance with law." In its order on Thursday, the bench had said the venue of the protest in Tirupur was a public road used by school children for commuting. Besides there was a hospital and and thus the protest will cause hindrance to the general public. "In such view of the matter we are inclined to direct the authorities to see it that no more agitations both for and against CAA takes place in the aforesaid place without due permission," the bench had said.

