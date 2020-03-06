Delhi CM flags-off 100 low-floor buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday flagged off 100 low-floor CNG buses from the Rajghat Depot. "The buses are equipped with ultra-modern facilities and state-of-the-art features like fire detection systems, remote monitoring systems, GPS trackers, panic buttons, CCTV, and hydraulic lifts and wheelchair ramps for the convenience of the differently-abled," according to an official statement.

"The Delhi government is going to deploy 9000 buses on the roads of the national capital within the next year," said Kejriwal at the event. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was also present at the event. (ANI)

