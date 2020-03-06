Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two bills to replace ordinances passed amid din; Lok Sabha adjourned till Mar 11

Lok Sabha was on Friday adjourned till March 11 after two bills that will replace ordinances were passed amid protests by the opposition members in the House.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 21:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 21:49 IST
Two bills to replace ordinances passed amid din; Lok Sabha adjourned till Mar 11
The Parliament of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha was on Friday adjourned till March 11 after two bills that will replace ordinances were passed amid protests by the opposition members in the House. The Lok Sabha passed The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 amid protests over demand of Congress and some other parties for an immediate discussion on Delhi violence. The government has said that it is prepared for discussion on the issue on March 11 after Holi.

The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was taken up for passage on Thursday but could not be passed due to pandemonium in the House which later led to suspension of seven Congress members for the remaining period of Budget Session. The two bills were a priority for the government. The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill seeks to remove end-use restrictions in coal mining and provides that the companies need not possess any coal mining experience in India to be eligible to participate in the auction of coal and lignite blocks.

It also seeks to provide composite license for prospecting and mining. The bill amends the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act) and the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 (CMSP Act). It will replace the ordinance promulgated in January this year.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, which was moved for passage by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to ease the insolvency resolution process and promote the ease of doing business. Officials said that the amendments seek to protect last-mile funding and boost investment in financially-distressed sectors and are aimed at streamlining of the insolvency resolution process.

The amendments provide that the liability of a corporate debtor for an offence committed before the corporate insolvency resolution process will cease. The debtor will not be prosecuted for an offence from the date the resolution plan has been approved by the adjudicating authority if a resolution plan results in change in the management or control of the corporate debtor to a person who was not a promoter or in the management or control of the corporate debtor.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur presented a statement showing the supplementary demands for frants (second batch) for 2019-20. After the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill was passed, BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, announced that the House will meet again on March 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

London's main index hammered as virus fears derail global stocks

Londons bluechip index ended the week in the red as growing economic risks from the coronavirus outbreak fuelled investor worries and added to the sell-off on global stock markets.Fears about the virus also sparked a flight to the safety of...

Bethlehem deserted after Palestinians declare coronavirus emergency

The streets of Bethlehem were near-empty on Friday as Palestinian police wearing masks patrolled the traditional birthplace of Jesus, hit hard by a state of emergency declared over coronavirus. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced ...

PM Modi to travel to Bangladesh on March 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Dhaka on March 17 in the midst of rising concerns in Bangladesh over Indias new citizenship law and the proposed NRC. Modi is visiting Dhaka at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterp...

Canadiens Hall of Famer Richard dead at 84

Center Henri Richard, who enjoyed a 20-year Hall of Fame career with the Montreal Canadiens, died on Friday morning. He was 84. Richard, who played from 1955-1975, won 11 Stanley Cups with the Canadiens, more than any player in history.A 10...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020