PM interacts with PMBJP beneficiaries in J-K, ensure scheme will reach every village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas and ensured them that the scheme will reach every village of the Union Territory. Interacting with Prime Minister via video conferencing, Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir said that he has benefitted from the Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana scheme and wants Centre to take the scheme to rural areas to help poor families.

"People in Kashmir have access to affordable treatment and cheap medicines. It is a step taken for humanity for the welfare of the poor. This scheme should reach all villages as most of them are not educated. I used to purchase medicines over Rs 10,000 but now I buy the same for only Rs 1,000 at Jan Aushadhi Centres," said Ghulam Nabi. Responding to him, Prime Minister Modi said: "I ensure you that we will take this scheme to all villages of Jammu and Kashmir."

Making the environment more friendly, Prime Minister while referring to Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said: "Ghulam Nabi Saheb, I have a friend in Delhi with the same name as yours. When I will meet Ghulam Nabi ji next, I will tell him that I got a chance to meet a Ghulam Nabi, in a true sense, in Pulwama." "I am satisfied that in Jammu and Kashmir, our friends like you are getting benefits from the scheme. In hilly areas, we need to take this scheme and ensure that medicines are provided to all," he added.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that it was difficult to bring development in Jammu and Kashmir before the abrogation of Article 370. "Now people in Jammu and Kashmir have started getting benefits of government schemes. Lakh of people are taking benefit from the government's pension and Jan Aushadhi schemes. The construction of AIIMS is underway. Everyone can see 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas and Sabka Viswas in Jammu and Kashmir," he said. (ANI)

