Rajasthan govt to mitigate sufferings of farmers caused by hailstorm, rain: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the state government will do everything possible to mitigate the sufferings of farmers whose crops had been damaged by rain and hailstorm in the state in the past few days.

"It is very worrying that rain and hailstorm caused a lot of damage to crops in many districts. We fully understand the pain of our farmers and want to assure, State govt is with them in this hour of crisis. We will do everything possible to mitigate their suffering," Gehlot tweeted.

In another tweet in Hindi, Gehlot said, "The concerned ministers in the district will meet the farmers, district collectors and other officials to quickly analyse the damage caused to the crops due to hailstorm on March 4, 5 and 6." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.