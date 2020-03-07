Man dies due to cold in Manali: Police

Left Menu
Police on Saturday said that a man has died because of the cold conditions here.

  Manali (Himachal Pradesh)
  Updated: 07-03-2020 15:06 IST
  Created: 07-03-2020 15:06 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Police on Saturday said that a man has died because of the cold conditions here. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Karnataka, who had been working in Manali.

SP, Kullu district, Gaurav Singh said, "This man was lying in the Manali town market and police were informed telephonically around 7:30 am on Saturday. There are no marks on the body and it seems that it was severe cold conditions due to which the man died." Further details will be available after the post-mortem examination, the SP said. (ANI)

