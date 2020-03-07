Delhi HC directs BCI to inspect Jamia Hamdard's law school

The Delhi High Court has asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to undertake an inquiry into alleged irregularities by the Jamia Hamdard law school with regard to its functioning and specifically the qualifications of all the faculty members on board. Justice Rajiv Shakahar has issued the notice, after arguments at length, to all the respondents including Hamdard Jamia, UGC, BCI and the incumbent Dean, Hamdard Institute of Legal Studies and Research.

The petitioner through Advocate Mobashshir Sarwar, primarily sought the removal of the incumbent Dean (SM Khan - a retired public servant), by way of a judicial order as he was not eligible to hold the post of Dean/Principal in any law school of India. Khan's counsel appeared on advance notice and accepted the notice on behalf of him. The matter has been fixed for further hearing on May 12, 2020.

Sarwar argued that the functioning of the said school in its entirety is a colorable exercise of power and in flagrant violation and total non-compliance of the statutory provisions of the UGC (Minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges and measures for the maintenance of standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2010 (for brevity 'the UGC Regulations, 2010') and subsequent modifications/amendments carried out thereto as well as the Bar Council of India - Rules of Legal Education promulgated under the Advocates Act, 1961. The court was hearing the petition filed by an activist Nidhi Bobal, seeking court's order directing and commanding the BCI to forthwith undertake a necessary inspection to the entire functioning of the Jamia Hamdard law school and submit an action taken report before the court. (ANI)

