Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC directs BCI to inspect Jamia Hamdard's law school

The Delhi High Court has asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to undertake an inquiry into alleged irregularities by the Jamia Hamdard law school with regard to its functioning and specifically the qualifications of all the faculty members on board.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 15:12 IST
Delhi HC directs BCI to inspect Jamia Hamdard's law school
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to undertake an inquiry into alleged irregularities by the Jamia Hamdard law school with regard to its functioning and specifically the qualifications of all the faculty members on board. Justice Rajiv Shakahar has issued the notice, after arguments at length, to all the respondents including Hamdard Jamia, UGC, BCI and the incumbent Dean, Hamdard Institute of Legal Studies and Research.

The petitioner through Advocate Mobashshir Sarwar, primarily sought the removal of the incumbent Dean (SM Khan - a retired public servant), by way of a judicial order as he was not eligible to hold the post of Dean/Principal in any law school of India. Khan's counsel appeared on advance notice and accepted the notice on behalf of him. The matter has been fixed for further hearing on May 12, 2020.

Sarwar argued that the functioning of the said school in its entirety is a colorable exercise of power and in flagrant violation and total non-compliance of the statutory provisions of the UGC (Minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges and measures for the maintenance of standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2010 (for brevity 'the UGC Regulations, 2010') and subsequent modifications/amendments carried out thereto as well as the Bar Council of India - Rules of Legal Education promulgated under the Advocates Act, 1961. The court was hearing the petition filed by an activist Nidhi Bobal, seeking court's order directing and commanding the BCI to forthwith undertake a necessary inspection to the entire functioning of the Jamia Hamdard law school and submit an action taken report before the court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo waives cancellation, rescheduling charges on bookings till Mar 31

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday announced waiving of cancellation and rescheduling charges on flight bookings till March 31 due to the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak. The cancellation fee has been waived off on existin...

China reports almost all new infections outside Wuhan originated abroad

About a quarter of Chinas new confirmed cases and almost all of those outside the epidemics epicenter in Wuhan originated outside the country on Friday, according to official data.Most of these cases, which include infections of Chinese nat...

Coronavirus cases hit 100,000 as cruise ship fears grow

The number of cases from the new coronavirus topped 100,000 worldwide as official data Saturday showed a significant hit to Chinese exports after the deadly outbreak brought much of the country to a halt. The World Health Organisation calle...

Sea of meth as Myanmar army smashes three drug labs

Sacks of heroin and methamphetamine are laid out in endless rows in a remote Myanmar border zone during a rare raid in the heart of Southeast Asias infamous Golden Triangle. The seizure in one of the worlds biggest narcotics-producing regio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020