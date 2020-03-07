Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teargas fired on Greek-Turkish border as migrant tensions flare

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 15:42 IST
Teargas fired on Greek-Turkish border as migrant tensions flare

Teargas and smoke bombs clouded a Greek-Turkish land border on Saturday in a fresh flare-up in tensions over migrants seeking access to European Union territory. A Reuters correspondent in the area said the projectiles were coming from Turkish territory and being fired towards Greek police near the crossing at Kastanies. Some tear gas was also being fired by Greek police.

Meanwhile hundreds of people could be seen on the Turkish side of the high perimeter fence, with some pushing at it. Thousands of migrants have been trying to get into Greece, an EU member state, since Turkey said on Feb. 28 it would no longer try to keep them on its territory as agreed in 2016 with the EU in return for billions of euros in aid.

Turkey argued it could no longer contain the hundreds of thousands of migrants it hosts, or the likelihood of more refugees on the way from intensified fighting in northwestern Syria, but Greece has sought to keep out the fresh influx. Greek soldiers and riot police have been manning the borderland, as thousands of migrants have made a rush for the frontier in recent days. Their Turkish counterparts have been stationed on the other side.

Greek officials say authorities have thwarted thousands of attempts by migrants to cross in the past eight days. Over a 24-hour period by Saturday morning, there were more than 1,200 attempts to cross and 27 arrests, a government source said. Most of the migrants were from Afghanistan and Pakistan. "Greece is doing what every sovereign state has the right to do, to protect its border from any illegal crossings," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the CNN network on Friday night.

"I'm afraid this is a constant and very systematic provocation on Turkey's behalf which has nothing to do with the plight of these people. They are being used by Turkey." Heavy machinery was moved to the border crossing area on the Greek side on Saturday morning and a bulldozer was seen digging embankments close to Kastanies.

Turkey on Friday accused the European Union of using migrants as political tools and allowing international law to be "trampled", after EU foreign ministers said they would work to stop illegal migration into the bloc. The EU on Friday pleaded with migrants on the Turkish border to stop trying to cross into Greece but dangled the prospect of more aid for Ankara as the standoff entered a second week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Amit Panghal enters quarters of Asian Olympic qualifiers

Star Indian boxer Amit Panghal 52kg advanced to the quarterfinals with a hard-earned triumph over Mongolias Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu in the Asian Qualifiers to be just one win away from securing an Olympic berth, here on Saturday. The 23-year-...

Bandh observed by Hindu, Muslim outfits in Coimbatore

Hindu and Muslim outfits observed a dawn-to dusk bandh on Saturday to condemn the recent attack on a functionary of a saffron oufit and two mosques here. Almost all shops in the city downed shutters in response to the bandh call given by Hi...

IndiGo waives cancellation, rescheduling charges on bookings till Mar 31

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday announced waiving of cancellation and rescheduling charges on flight bookings till March 31 due to the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak. The cancellation fee has been waived off on existin...

China reports almost all new infections outside Wuhan originated abroad

About a quarter of Chinas new confirmed cases and almost all of those outside the epidemics epicenter in Wuhan originated outside the country on Friday, according to official data.Most of these cases, which include infections of Chinese nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020