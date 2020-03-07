Left Menu
Delhi court grants bail to Shaheen Bagh shooter

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 20:42 IST
  07-03-2020
The court granted bail to Baisala on Friday after hearing arguments from the lawyers appearing for him as well as police. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has granted bail to Kapil Baisala, arrested for firing in the air in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area during a protest against the new citizenship law. The court granted bail to Baisala on Friday after hearing arguments from the lawyers appearing for him as well as police.

"On considering the totality of facts and circumstances, the accused Kapil Baisala is admitted to bail on furnishing bail bond in a sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety in the like amount," Additional Sessions Judge Gulshan Kumar said. Baisala's counsel submitted to the court that his client has deep roots in society and there was no possibility of his absconding from the law. The application added that Baisala had clean antecedents and he had never been involved in any other case in the past.

"It is further submitted that the applicant has the responsibility of his wife and minor child. It is further submitted that no purpose will be served by keeping the accused in judicial custody," the application said. The police opposed the bail application, stating that the allegations against Baisala were very serious and the case was at an initial stage.

On February 1, Baisala fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where an anti-CAA protest is underway, police said. After being overpowered by police personnel, Baisala chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and said, "Hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else)," as he was taken into custody by Delhi Police.

