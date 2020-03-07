Delhi court grants bail to Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar

Delhi Court on Saturday granted bail to Kapil Baisala (Gujjar), who fired shots in the air near Shaheen Bagh on February 1. Additional Sessions Judge Gulshan Kumar of Saket Court granted him regular bail on a personal bail bond of Rs 25,000.

Delhi Police had strongly opposed the bail application by stating that the allegations against the accused are very serious in nature and the case is in its initial stage. Kapil, a resident of Dallupura village near Delhi-Noida border, was detained by police following the firing incident.

"The police personnel overpowered and detained him on the spot while he was firing in the air. He is being interrogated. An FIR is being registered and further investigation is underway," Chinmoy Biswal, DCP, South-East had said after the incident. According to Delhi Police sources, Kapil told the police that the protest at Shaheen Bagh caused traffic jams in the area. His cousin's wedding was coming up and he used to get stuck in traffic for hours while going to Lajpat Nagar to make arrangements. Hence, he took this step and fired shots in the air. (ANI)

