Curfew imposed in Shillong from 10 pm today

Curfew has been imposed in Shillong agglomeration and its adjoining areas from 10 pm today, police officials said. "Though no untoward incident has been reported and the situation is normal, we are keeping a close watch on the situation," read a statement from the police.

The police statement also said that the curfew is imposed in Sohra and Shella areas from 7 pm today to 7 am on Sunday. "However, the order will not apply in Bara Bazar, Paltan Bazar, Stand Jeep from District Council Point leading to Motphran areas and upto YMCA, lew Mawlong and areas falling thereunder, entire Police Bazar, including Road from Umsohsun Bridge upto Khyndai Lad for which separate orders are being issued," the statement said.

The curfew was imposed earlier after clashes between Khasi Students' Union (KSU) members and non-tribals. (ANI)

