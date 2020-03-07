Delhi violence: 690 FIRs registered, over 2100 either detained or arrested
As many as 690 FIRs have been registered in connection with the recent incidents of violence in north-east Delhi, while 2,193 people have been either been arrested or detained, Delhi Police said.
As many as 690 FIRs have been registered in connection with the recent incidents of violence in north-east Delhi, while 2,193 people have been either been arrested or detained, Delhi Police said. Out of these, 48 cases have been registered under Arms Act and 50 people have been arrested.
So far, 262 Aman Committee meetings have taken place, police stated. At least 53 people, including Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma and Police Head Constable Rattan Lal have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in North-East Delhi. (ANI)
