PM Modi salutes spirit, accomplishments of Nari Shakti on International Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to women on International Women's Day (IWD), saluting the spirit and accomplishments of Nari Shakti (women power).

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 08-03-2020 10:36 IST
  • |
  Created: 08-03-2020 10:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to women on International Women's Day (IWD), saluting the spirit and accomplishments of Nari Shakti (women power). "Greetings on International Women's Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I'd said a few days ago, I'm signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts," the Prime Minister tweeted.

He said India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation. Speaking about the seven women achievers who will share their life journeys through the Prime Minister's social account, Modi said: "These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them. #SheInspiresUs."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with Nari Shakti Awardees on International Women's Day at his residence later in the day. Earlier, the Prime Minister had announced that on women's day this year, he will give away his social media accounts to women whose life and work inspires people to help them ignite motivation in millions.

He had said that stories of such women can be shared using #SheInspiresUs. An official release said that President Ram Nath Kovind will give away the Nari Shakti Puraskar on Sunday at a function in Rashtrapati Bhawan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

