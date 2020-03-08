Keep striving for your dreams with hard work, determination: IAF's women fighter pilots

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday presented 'Nari Shakti Puruskar' to Indian Air Force's first women fighter pilots Mohana Singh Jitarwal, Avani Chaturvedi and Bhawana Kanth. Last year, Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh Jitarwal scripted history as the first-ever woman pilot to become operational on Hawk advanced jet aircraft.

Singh along with Bhawna Kanth and Avani Chaturvedi joined the fighter stream in June 2016. The three of them are the first Indian women pilots to have taken a solo flight in MIG-21 in 2018. "I thank the Indian Air Force that we are now getting the opportunity to go into fighters. My message to all is that keep striving to achieve your dreams," Jitarwal told ANI after receiving the award.

Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth said that the award gives the much-needed motivation to all women who aspire to be something in life. "Such an award is a privilege to us for all the hard work we put through. It gives a lot of motivation to the services that we are doing and to all the ladies who aspire of becoming something in the future," Kanth told ANI.

Flight Lieutenant Avani Chaturvedi made it clear that only determination and hard work can help overcome all obstacles that one might face in their careers. "Whatever career you select for yourself, be determined and work hard because only that will help you to clear the obstacles that may come into your way," she said. (ANI)

