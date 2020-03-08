Haryana CM flags off bus fitted with IT equipment for students in rural areas

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal flagged off a bus equipped with IT equipment on wheels at an event held at the Public Works Rest House in Gurugram on Sunday, according to an official statement.

"The bus, which is operated by Bharat Scouts and Guides, is an IT Mobile Lab which will provide basic computer education in rural areas. The Chief Minister, who inspected the IT equipment installed inside this bus and operated the computer himself said that this bus will prove to be very useful for orienting the students of rural areas towards computer education," the statement read.

"Chief National Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides, Dr KK Khandelwal informed the Chief Minister that this bus has been started to impart basic education of HP India Skill Development and Computers in rural areas," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.