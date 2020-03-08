Left Menu
Tripura CM launches drive to build 127 km village roads in 72 hours

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday launched a drive for construction of 127 km brick soling village roads in just 72 hours in a single district of the state.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

"127 km brick soling roads will be built in just three days with the generation of 1.50 lakh man-days under MGNREGA and which along with employment will also create permanent assets," the Chief Minister told the gathering after launching the drive at Bhagalpur Gram Panchayat under Bamutia block of the district. Speaking to media, the Chief Minister said many of the small villages across Tripura are yet to have road access.

"Keeping this view in mind, the state government initiated this historic drive from West Tripura and the remaining districts would also be covered under such mission mode," he said. "During the tenure of the previous government, MGNREGA was mainly used politically and for luring cardholders before party rallies. But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the present state government believe in asset creation," the CM said.

"The villagers who were deprived of the road facility for long are now happy to have road access in front of their houses-- the initiative, I believe, will connect the villagers with development and send a strong message among the rural people," he added. He added that the BJP-IPFT government believes in "sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, sabka vishwas" with time-bound action in order to transform Tripura into a model state.

Addressing the people who assembled in the ground to witness the historic moment, the Chief Minister said the roads which are being built in the drive would be taken up under Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana and then blacktop road would be constructed. "Works of Rs 8600 crore will be implemented in Tripura under National Highway projects and already Rs 1200 crore has been sanctioned in one year and the tender has also been called," he said.

The government is implementing various works of road maintenance, infrastructure development, waterways connectivity, Agartala Smart City Mission and Feni bridge project. "Under Smart City Mission, CCTVs are being installed in various locations so that the crime rate comes down. After completion of the Feni Bridge project, we will have direct access to Chittagong Port in Bangladesh," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

