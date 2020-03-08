Brazil, U.S. sign agreement to develop defense technology
Brazilian and U.S. governments signed on Sunday an agreement for development of defense projects that may give the South American country access to financing. The agreement allows partnerships in development of defense technology by private companies, that may use public financing from both countries. Companies may request financing from the U.S. defense research fund.
Brazil's defense industry has around 220 companies and exports to around 85 countries. Although President Jair Bolsonaro is looking for a closer cooperation with the United States in defense and intelligence, Brazil's decisions regarding 5G technology are seen as a potential hurdle, according to an Trump administration official.
In a briefing on Saturday, the official, which asked for anonymity, pointed out that the activity of Chinese company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, a big supplier of equipment to the Brazilian telecom sector, may prevent a stronger cooperation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazilian
- Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
- Jair Bolsonaro
- South American
- Trump
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Flying high: Brazilian tribe keeps watch over forest with drones
13 killed as boat sinks in Brazilian Amazon
Soccer-Venezuelan coach fired after two months at Brazilian club
Brazilian held with cocaine worth Rs 9 crore at Delhi airport
Need sugar-ethanol price parity in India for achieving 10 pc blending: Brazilian expert