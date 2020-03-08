Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets deceased IB officer Ankit Sharma's family

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday met the family of deceased Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma at their residence in north-east district's Chand Bagh area. "These violence-affected families are in a state of mourning. They want assurance that tragedies like this are not repeated. They have a lot of questions and demands from the government," said Chowdhury after the visit.

"There is no communal rift among them. There is nothing but harmony between these people," he added. On the stalled proceedings in Parliament, he said, "I know there are a lot of issues that need to be discussed in Parliament, but importance needs to given to the Delhi violence."

The deceased's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint an FIR was lodged, named AAP municipal councillor Tahir Hussain as an accused. He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, had gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among the residents.

At least 53 people including Ankit Sharma lost their lives and more than 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for four days in north-east Delhi last week. (ANI)

