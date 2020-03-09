Malaysia's new PM names CIMB chief executive as new finance minister

Malaysia's new prime minister on Monday named CIMB group chief executive Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz as finance minister, as he unveiled his cabinet after a week of political turmoil that saw the end of Mahathir Mohamad's administration.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin also said he would not appoint a deputy premier "for the time being".

