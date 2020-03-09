Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala HC dismisses Dileep's plea demanding separate trial in actress assault case

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed Malayalam actor Dileep's plea demanding a separate trial in connection with the threat he allegedly received from Pulsar Suni, one of the accused in the actress assault case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kochi (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 17:26 IST
Kerala HC dismisses Dileep's plea demanding separate trial in actress assault case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed Malayalam actor Dileep's plea demanding a separate trial in connection with the threat he allegedly received from Pulsar Suni, one of the accused in the actress assault case. In his plea, Dileep stated that to consider his case with the actress assault case is a misuse of the law. The court dismissed the plea stating that there is no need to consider these cases as separate.

This came a few months after the Supreme Court allowed Dileep to access the memory card of an alleged assault of a noted south Indian actress, in which he was a key accused. Dileep is an accused in the 2017 actress attack case and had approached the top court seeking access to a memory card that contains the images of the crime. Through his plea, Dileep sought a copy of the digital evidence of the alleged assault.

The actor was not named in the original chargesheet and was framed as an afterthought by actress, Dileep's counsel contended while claiming he has no connection with the crime. As per the police complaint, the conspiracy to abduct and assault the actress in a moving car was hatched by Dileep.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. She later escaped. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Amit Panghal qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Indian boxer Amit Panghal on Monday qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 at AsianOceanian Olympic Qualifiers. Amit Panghal defeated Philippines Carlo Paalam 4-1 to secure his quota for Tokyo Olympics. With this win, the World silv...

IMF says govts should offer cash transfers, tax relief to ease coronavirus effects

Government policymakers will need to implement substantial targeted fiscal, monetary and financial market measures to combat the economic impact from the rapidly spreading coronavirus, International Monetary Fund chief economist Gita Gopina...

COLUMN-Even before price plunge, hedge funds were abandoning oil: Kemp

Even before the OPEC output agreement broke down on Friday, sending oil prices into a tailspin, hedge funds had launched a second wave of oil-related selling and established one of the most bearish positions since the price crisis of 2014-2...

DTC buses to begin operations after 2 pm on Holi

The Delhi Transport Corporation DTC buses will remain off roads till 2 pm on Tuesday in Delhi-NCR on the occasion of Holi, a statement said.According to DTC officials, the services will resume in the evening on some selected routes as per r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020