SC Collegium recommends transfer of two HC judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Karnataka High Court judge Justice S N Satyanarayana to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, also recommended the transfer of Justice Alok Singh from the Uttarakhand High Court to the Allahabad High Court.

As per the statement uploaded on the apex court's website, the Collegium had held a meeting on March 5 in which it recommended the transfer of Justice Singh. "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on February 24, 2020 has recommended the transfer of Justice S N Satyanarayana, Judge, Karnataka High Court to Punjab & Haryana High Court," the statement said.

Besides CJI Bobde, justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and R Banumathi are part of the five-judge Collegium..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

