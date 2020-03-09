Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC Collegium recommends transfer of two HC judges

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 18:39 IST
SC Collegium recommends transfer of two HC judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Karnataka High Court judge Justice S N Satyanarayana to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, also recommended the transfer of Justice Alok Singh from the Uttarakhand High Court to the Allahabad High Court.

As per the statement uploaded on the apex court's website, the Collegium had held a meeting on March 5 in which it recommended the transfer of Justice Singh. "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on February 24, 2020 has recommended the transfer of Justice S N Satyanarayana, Judge, Karnataka High Court to Punjab & Haryana High Court," the statement said.

Besides CJI Bobde, justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and R Banumathi are part of the five-judge Collegium..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

FDA warns companies selling products that claim to treat coronavirus disease

The U.S. Food Drug Administration FDA and the Federal Trade Commission FTC on Monday issued warning letters to seven companies for selling products that claim to prevent, treat or cure COVID-19 caused by the new coronavirus. The health age...

BRIEF-Uk Unite Union Says Members Voted For Strike Action At Uk North Sea Sullom Voe Oil Terminal, Gives No Dates

EnQuest PLC UK UNITE UNION SAYS MEMBERS VOTED FOR STRIKE ACTION AT UK NORTH SEA SULLOM VOE OIL TERMINAL, GIVES NO DATES Source text for Eikon Further company coverage...

ICAR starts process to invite application for admission in universities

Indian Council of Agricultural Research on Monday said it has initiated the process for inviting applications for admission to Bachelors, Masters and Doctoral degree programmes in the universities accredited by it. ICAR conducts All India E...

Two US soldiers killed in Iraq clashes with IS: coalition

Two American soldiers fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq were killed during an operation alongside Iraqi forces, the coalition against the jihadists said Monday. Two U.S. service members were killed by enemy forces... during a mission...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020