We have to work together to fight threat posed by COVID-19: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that all concerned departments of Central and State governments have to work together to fight the threat being posed by COVID-19.

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that all concerned departments of Central and State governments have to work together to fight the threat being posed by COVID-19. "Well-coordinated actions between concerned Departments, States and Central ministries, corporation and agencies, etc., for contact tracing, community surveillance, hospital management, developing and managing isolation wards, awareness campaign are the key focus areas, which need attention at this hour. We have to work together to fight the threat posed by COVID-19," he said.

Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday chaired a review and coordination meeting with all the senior officials from Delhi government in the presence of Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Dr Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi. Preeti Sudan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, apprised the meeting regarding the current evolving scenario globally and nationally. She informed that the situation is under control "but we are on alert and adequate arrangements have been made for the management of COVID-19."

She added that regular meeting has been held with various States/UTs regularly on the action taken and preparedness for COVID-19. Dr Harsh Vardhan said: "We need to focus on the inter-sectoral coordination with the Central ministries and departments. States/UTs need to strengthen their preparedness and review actions on a daily basis."

He further said the need of the hour is to adopt a more strategic approach like cluster containment strategy, making the District Collectors more accountable, contact tracing and strengthening State and District surveillance teams to avoid widespread community transmission. He also urged that States/UTs adhere to core capacities for disease preparedness and response like surveillance, laboratory diagnosis, hospital preparedness, logistic management, capacity building, and risk communication.

The minister said the hospitals need to make proper arrangements for the segregation of the symptomatic patients and regular patients while visiting the health facility. He advised the Delhi government to enhance community awareness by utilising print, electronic and social media in local languages including utilising local cable TV channels, audio announcements and FM radio, etc.

Baijal stressed the need for sensitisation of people in local languages, developing testing facilities closer to the community, development of isolation/quarantine facility and training of health workers. Kejriwal informed that a special task force is already in place. He said the Government of Delhi will work in coordination with the Central Health Ministry and adhere to the guidance and directions from Central government on strengthening the measures in case of eventualities due to COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

