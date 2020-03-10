Left Menu
J-K: Indian Army hands over apprehended Pak national to police

The Indian Army on Tuesday handed over a Pakistan national, who was apprehended in the forward area of Balakot sector, to the Mendhar police station here.

Officials with the Pakistani national who was apprehended in the forward area of Balakot sector. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

According to the officials, Fariyad Ali (20), a resident of Nakial Kotli in Pakistan was apprehended by Army soldiers in the forward area along the Line of Control in Balakot sector late Sunday night.

Fariyad Ali is being questioned, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

