Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU launches industrial policy to boost digital, green goals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 20:01 IST
EU launches industrial policy to boost digital, green goals
Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Commission on Tuesday announced an industrial strategy aimed at boosting European companies' global competitiveness while achieving its goal to reduce the bloc's net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050. The policy includes revamping the 27-country bloc's competition rules, fighting intellectual property theft and tackling Chinese state-aided companies competing in the European Union.

It lays out plans to decarbonize energy-intensive industries, boost sustainable and smart mobility industries, promote energy efficiency and strengthen the EU's current carbon leakage tools. The Commission also announced an action plan for critical raw materials and a new pharmaceuticals strategy to secure Europe's industrial and strategic autonomy, issues highlighted by the coronavirus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

We cannot set a date to end Huawei involvement yet - UK minister

Britains digital minister Oliver Dowden said on Tuesday the government was not in a position to set out a specific date to strip out high-risk vendors, such as Chinas Huawei, from its future 5G network but would give lawmakers a say over ne...

Iran and China-returned all 41 Budagam residents test negative for corona: Official

All 41 residents of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, who recently returned from China and Iran, have tested negative for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday. There is no need to panic as all 41 Budgam residents who arrived from Ch...

Holi celebrations subdued in India amid coronavirus concerns

Holi was celebrated in several states across the country on Tuesday amid the coronavirus scare as people exercised caution and avoided mass gatherings. An effigy of coronavirus was burnt during the festivities in Mumbai on Monday night.The ...

B-Town celebrates Holi, shares pictures on social media

As the country on Tuesday celebrated the festival of colours -- Holi -- Bollywoods chirpy queen Sara Ali Khan celebrated the festival at Varanasi with flowers. The Pataudi scion took to Instagram to share a video with a friend in which the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020