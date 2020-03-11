Left Menu
Govt restricts travel from coronavirus-affected countries

In view of COVID-19 outbreak, the Government of India on Tuesday issued an additional travel advisory imposing travel restrictions on persons arriving to India from coronavirus-affected countries.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 15:27 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 15:27 IST
Govt restricts travel from coronavirus-affected countries
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of COVID-19 outbreak, the Government of India on Tuesday issued an additional travel advisory imposing travel restrictions on persons arriving to India from coronavirus-affected countries. The countries are Italy, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany.

The government informed about the suspension of visas of foreign nationals from the aforementioned countries and those with travel history in these nations on or after February 1. "With respect to restrictions on visa, all regular visas which have been granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain on or before March 11 and where these foreigners have not entered India stand suspended," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a release.

"Regular visa granted to all foreign nationals who have travel history to the aforementioned countries on or after February 1 and who have not yet entered India also stands suspended," it added. With 10 more people confirmed positive for novel coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has jumped to 60, the government said on Wednesday.

Out of the 60 cases, 36 are Indian citizens. Six of the eight new cases are from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi according to the ministry.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China, has now spread to more than 90 countries and has killed over 3800 people worldwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

