Ethiopia: NISS seizes two containers of weapons and Turkish pistols from traffickers

The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) of Ethiopia said that it has seized two containers of weapons including over 18,000 Turkish made Pistols, imported illegally via Djibouti Port by arms traffickers, according to a news report by FBC.

According to NISS, the weapons were imported to Ethiopia by an international weapons trafficking group and was shipped from the Port of Mersin of Turkey.

The Ethiopian Press Agency report stated that the two containers were hidden in Port of Djibouti for five months before being smuggled into Ethiopia.

According to the report, an additional 229 boxes packed with electronic equipment within the containers which were used to cover for the smuggled firearms were also seized in the operation.

The Security Service said about 24 suspects who were prepared to locally distribute the firearms to different parts of Ethiopia were detained as they were about to receive them, the statement added.

The international arms traffickers from seven countries including two from Sudan are also arrested in collaboration with the Sudanese intelligence agency.

The report also stated that NISS has collaborated with the U.S, Djibouti, Libya and Turkey intelligence offices to seize the pistols.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.