Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: HC allows disposal of unidentified bodies two weeks after publication of names

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday modified its earlier order on disposal of unidentified bodies recovered after recent incidents of violence in northeast Delhi and allowed the authorities to dispose of unidentified bodies after two weeks from the date of the publication of the names.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 16:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:11 IST
Delhi violence: HC allows disposal of unidentified bodies two weeks after publication of names
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday modified its earlier order on disposal of unidentified bodies recovered after recent incidents of violence in northeast Delhi and allowed the authorities to dispose of unidentified bodies after two weeks from the date of the publication of the names. Earlier, the High Court asked the government hospitals of the national capital not to dispose of the unidentified body till March 11 and to conduct videography of post-mortem of bodies recovered during violence in Delhi.

A Division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajneesh Bhatnagar also stated that the authorities shall call persons who have made complaints regarding the disappearance of their kin etc to facilitate identification of unidentified bodies. The court directed that the respondent (Delhi Police) should call the complainants and inform them that they have recovered unidentified bodies and call them for identification of the said bodies.

During the hearing, police informed the court that the earlier orders regarding the preservation of DNA samples and other directions too have been complied with. The bench had earlier also asked Delhi Police to publish details including the photographs of all unidentified bodies kept in government mortuaries after violence in Delhi on their official website. It had also directed the police to publish specific information including post-mortem and DNA samples on the official website.

The bench was hearing various petitions related to missing people including one named Hamza. Hamza's brother-in-law, Ansari Mohd Arif, had approached the Delhi High Court with his habeas corpus petition after he went missing during the recent violence in the national capital. Delhi Government has assured the court that it will facilitate the petitioner to visit the hospital mortuaries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Some in Wuhan told to go back to work as new cases of coronavirus subside in China

Some vital industries in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, were told they can resume work on Wednesday, a day after President Xi Jinping visited there for the first time since the outbreak began.The city ...

Don't need lessons from failed state: India lambasts Pak for raking up Kashmir at UNHRC

India on Wednesday lambasted Pakistan for peddling its narrative on Kashmir at the United Nations Human Rights Council, remarking that the country cannot mislead the international community on the matter while continuing to use cross-border...

Concerned related to weather: HPCA director before Ind-SA ODI

Ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Associations director Sanjay Sharma on Wednesday said that there is some concern related to the weather, but added the state associati...

Saudi Arabia to hike oil output capacity by 1 million barrels per day

Aramco will boost its crude oil output capacity by one million barrels per day, taking the overall daily figure to a potential 13 million, Deutsche Welle reported on Wednesday. Saudi Aramco announces that it received a directive from the Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020