Fresh plea in HC alleges hate speech by Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid & BJP leaders

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 16:21 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:21 IST
A fresh plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday alleging that hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and BJP's Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra. The plea has sought registration of cases against those allegedly making hate speeches and setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to assess property damage in last month's riots in northeast Delhi.

The petition, filed by Deepak Madan, has also sought the attachment of properties of people allegedly involved in making hate speeches and suggested selling them off to compensate victims of the communal violence in the national capital. It said the alleged hate speeches by political figures were not only defamatory but also provocative in nature and led to the recent riots. The plea has sought booking of these leaders under the National Security Act for allegedly continuously posting hate speeches and disturbing the country's integrity as their speeches led to destruction of properties in different areas of northeast Delhi. The plea claimed that no action has been taken against the politicians who allegedly delivered hate speeches, even though "impact of these hate and provocative speeches have been seen in North East, East Delhi and Shahdara district of Delhi where instances of multiple riots and mob attacks has caused deaths, loss of properties and severe injuries in many cases".

The petition claimed that the police, instead of taking steps to stop rioters, merely stood as spectators. "Delhi Police did not exercise due diligence against the political persons when hate speeches were delivered by them on public platform. The State Police did not take action against the political persons on time so as to control them from making any further hate speeches and provoke the public which has lead to such a big massacre," the petition alleged..

