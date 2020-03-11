Major police operation at Elephant and Castle in London- BBC

There is a major police operation under way at Elephant and Castle in London as the contents of a car is investigated, a BBC reporter said on Twitter.

London's transport authority said a road in the area is closed eastbound "due to an emergency services incident." The police said they were aware of the disruption but did not have any further details.

