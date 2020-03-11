Ghana govt suspends foreign travel for public officials amid coronavirus outbreak

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has temporarily suspended all foreign travels for public officials to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, according to a media report by Ghanian TImes.

A circular has been issued by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, addressing the Ministers of all sectors and their deputies, Regional Ministers and deputies, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives, and all Heads of Government Agencies, stating that only essential and critical foreign travels would be approved.

"The directive, together with other measures being put in place by the government, is intended to protect the general public from contracting the virus. Please take note and ensure compliance," the statement said.

President revealed that he has constituted a high-powered emergency response team to handle the crisis, which will be monitoring developments and report to him on a daily basis.

He stated that strict checks at Ghana's entry points are being conducted with screening procedures.

"Isolation and treatment centers have been designated for potential cases, and a quarantine center has been set up. Five thousand personal protective equipment (PPEs) for health workers have been procured and distributed to all regions and major health facilities, points of entry, teaching hospitals, treatment centers, and selected health facilities," said Akufo-Addo.

Ghana on its 63rd Independence Day celebration, in Kumasi, President Akufo-Addo advised Ghanaians to stop shaking hands completely and cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

