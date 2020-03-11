Karnataka Govt launches 'Namaste over Handshake' campaign to contain COVID-19

The government of Karnataka has launched 'Namaste over Handshake' campaign in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19. With this campaign, the government advises people to keep a safe distance from one another. The campaign asks people to greet each other by 'Namaste' instead of shaking hands in order to protect themselves from others who might be infected with the COVID-19. A health helpline number has also been shared with the locals for clarifying any misinformation or queries.

With the outbreak of coronavirus, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that over 1,000 people in the state have been identified for observation. "So far, 1,048 people have been identified for observation. Out of which 446 samples have been sent for testing. 389 samples have tested negative. Four samples have tested positive," Chief Minister Yediyurappa told ANI. Minister of Medical Education K Sudhakar had earlier said that there is no need to panic as appropriate measures have been taken by the state government to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak.

COVID-19 was first detected last December in Wuhan, in central China, and has spread to across 107 countries and infected more than 100,000 people worldwide. (ANI)

