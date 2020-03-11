Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC Bar Association to protest proposal to bring advocates under Consumer Act

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 19:00 IST
Delhi HC Bar Association to protest proposal to bring advocates under Consumer Act

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Wednesday passed a resolution to protest a proposed consumer regulation which includes lawyers within the purview of service providers, making them answerable to consumer fora in the country. The association said its members will wear white armbands on Thursday as a mark of protest against the proposed rules under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

"(The Delhi High Court Bar Association has) resolved that upon taking notice of reports appearing in the media about the proposed framing of rules under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 so as to surreptitiously and in a most clandestine manner, include advocates within the purview of service provider under the Act, thereby making advocates amenable to jurisdiction under the consumer fora," the resolution said. The DHCBA said that it will make a representation to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution seeking withdrawal of the proposal.

"The Bar Association and the legal fraternity cautions the government against going ahead with the said misconceived and mischievous proposal failing which the Bar Association will be compelled to launch a strong agitation against the ill-conceived move," the resolution stated..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

52 yrs on, another Scindia's Cong exit puts MP govt in crisis

Fifty-two years after Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, a prominent member of the erstwhile Gwalior royal dynasty, quit the Congress and caused the party-led government in Madhya Pradesh to collapse, history appears to be repeating itself. Jyoti...

FAO leases aircraft to scale up desert locust control operations in Ethiopia

With funding support from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund UN CERF, the United Kingdoms Department for International Development UK DFID, MasterCard, the European Commissions Directorate-General International Cooperation a...

IED blast outside former Nepali minister Baskota's under-construction house; no casualties

An Improvised Explosive Device IED went off outside an under-construction house belonging to Nepals former Communication Minister Gokul Prasad Baskota in Bhaktapur district on Wednesday morning. No injuries or casualties were reported in th...

Demeaned and no dollars: Lebanese choked by bank controls

Outside a bank in Lebanons capital, dozens of people line up every morning long before the doors open, hoping to extricate whatever little cash the limits allow this week. An employee announces only 15 people can get 100, everybody else mus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020