Delhi HC Bar Association to protest proposal to bring advocates under Consumer Act

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Wednesday passed a resolution to protest a proposed consumer regulation which includes lawyers within the purview of service providers, making them answerable to consumer fora in the country. The association said its members will wear white armbands on Thursday as a mark of protest against the proposed rules under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

"(The Delhi High Court Bar Association has) resolved that upon taking notice of reports appearing in the media about the proposed framing of rules under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 so as to surreptitiously and in a most clandestine manner, include advocates within the purview of service provider under the Act, thereby making advocates amenable to jurisdiction under the consumer fora," the resolution said. The DHCBA said that it will make a representation to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution seeking withdrawal of the proposal.

"The Bar Association and the legal fraternity cautions the government against going ahead with the said misconceived and mischievous proposal failing which the Bar Association will be compelled to launch a strong agitation against the ill-conceived move," the resolution stated..

