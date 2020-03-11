Left Menu
Four held for cheating on pretext of marriage

The Cyberabad Police's Cyber Crime team arrested four members of a gang for cheating innocent victims in the name of sending expensive gifts by making friendship on the pretext of marriage through an online matrimony platform, VC Sajjan, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad said on Wednesday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Cyberabad Police's Cyber Crime team arrested four members of a gang for cheating innocent victims in the name of sending expensive gifts by making friendship on the pretext of marriage through an online matrimony platform, VC Sajjan, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad said on Wednesday. The arrested persons were identified as Giddy Isaac Olu (36) native of Logos, Nigeria, Sagar Sharma (24), Sudeep Giri(26), Bikas Balmiki(25) all native of Karkando Chowk, Nepalgunj, Banke, Nepal.

Police have recovered 18 Mobile Phones, 9 ID proofs, 1 Passport, 25 SIM Cards, 1 Laptop, 67 Cheque Books, 15 Debit cards and amount frozen in Bank accounts is Rs 3,05,076. On February 4, we received a complaint from a doctor stating that she registered her profile with an online matrimony platform in search of a partner. Soon, a person who posted his profile in the name of Dr Vipul Prakash contacted her and introduced himself as "Orthopaedic Surgeon at the UK" and chatted with her on WhatsApp and given the commitment of marrying her by visiting India.

After a few days, he informed her that he is sending expensive gifts. Later, she received a call from a person who in turn informed her that, he is calling from customs department, Delhi and asked her to pay amounts for release of gift box and share the bank account details for remitting amounts. Believing the same to be genuine, she paid an amount of Rs 7,45,500 into the bank accounts furnished to her. Subsequently, she realised that she was cheated by the fraudster in the name of alliance and requested for legal action. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Cyber Crime Police Station, Cyberabad and we have arrested four accused has and one person yet to be nabbed, Police said. (ANI)

