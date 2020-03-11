Left Menu
Delhi violence: Shah promises no action against any innocent person

Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Centre is ensuring that no action is taken against any innocent person while probing the Delhi violence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Photo/LSTV. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Centre is ensuring that no action is taken against any innocent person while probing the Delhi violence. "We are ensuring that no action is taken against any innocent person. 49 cases of Arms Act have been registered. 153 arms have been recovered. Over 650 meetings of peace committee have taken place since February 25," said Shah while replying to the debate on Delhi violence in the Lok Sabha.

"The spread of riots on such a big scale in such a short time is not possible without a conspiracy. We have registered a case of conspiracy to probe this angle. Three people have been arrested for financing the violence in the North East Delhi," he added. The Home Minister said that from February 27 till today, around 700 FIRs have been registered.

"2,647 people have been detained. CCTV footage is being analysed on more than 25 computers. Everything started coming under control from February 25 evening. An immediate investigation was also started. How did riots spread so soon? It is absolutely correct...over 50 people died and loss of rupees thousand to crores has occurred. It is not a small thing," said Shah. "We have to understand the geographical situation of North-East Delhi. It is India's most populated area having narrow lanes, where the police vans, fire-brigade and in fact police's two-wheelers can not enter. The most mixed population of both the communities reside here. Criminal elements also have a long history there," he added.

The Home Minister further said that the North-East region of the national capital is adjoining to Uttar Pradesh's border. "Some people said the CRPF should have been sent. On 23rd, 17 companies of the Delhi Police, 13 companies of CRPF had already been placed in the area," said Shah. (ANI)

