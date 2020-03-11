UP hoardings case: Activist seeks FIR against those making derogatory remarks on judiciary

A complaint has been given to Gomti Nagar SHO and Lucknow Police Commissioner stating that FIR should be registered against those making derogatory remarks against the judges of Allahabad High Court after they ordered the removal of hoardings put up by the Uttar Pradesh government, with names, addresses and photographs of those who were accused of violence during anti-CAA protests. The complaint has been filed by activist Nutan Thakur.

In her complaint, Thakur has stated that after the order was passed by the Allahabad High Court on March 9, "objectionable, improper and instigating" comments were made against the judges of the High Court and the judiciary over social media. She stated that this was initiated and made viral by certain persons in a deliberate manner, merely to inflame the issue.

The Allahabad High Court had on Monday ordered the removal of hoardings put up by Uttar Pradesh government, with names, addresses and photographs of those who were accused of violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. While taking the suo moto cognizance of public interest litigation on the issue, the High Court in an unprecedented sitting on Sunday termed the act of putting up photos of protesters as "unjust".

The hoardings included pictures of Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas, former IPS officer SR Darapuri and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar, all of whom were named as accused in the violence that swept the state capital on December 19 last year. (ANI)

