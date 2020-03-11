3 suspected COVID-19 cases under observation in Kolkata: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that three suspected coronavirus cases in Kolkata are under observation in a hospital.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that three suspected coronavirus cases in Kolkata are under observation in a hospital. While addressing a press conference in Nabanna earlier today, Banerjee said: "Three suspected coronavirus cases are under observation in ID Hospital. Their test results are awaited."
Earlier today, the Central government said that with 10 more people confirmed positive for novel coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has jumped to 60. Out of the 60 cases, 36 are Indian citizens.
Six of the eight new cases are from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi according to the ministry. (ANI)
