U.S. FAA revokes operating rights for company that transported baseball, hockey teams

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday issued an emergency order revoking the operating certificate of a Texas company for conducting dozens of unauthorized charter flights and using unqualified pilots. The FAA said it was revoking the certificate for Paradigm Air Operators Inc of Dallas. The FAA said that between 2013 and 2018, Paradigm conducted at least 34 unauthorized charter flights, and customers included the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians, Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers baseball teams, and the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs hockey teams.

Paradigm could not immediately be reached. The FAA said Paradigm lacked required air carrier management and safety personnel.

