HC asks Meghalaya govt to find out whether hotels dumping

The Meghalaya High Court directed the state government to find out whether sewage water and garbage from hotels and resorts are being dumped into the Wards and Umiam lakes. Hearing a PIL on Wednesday, the court directed the government to list the steps it intends to take for preventing such a menace, if happening.

The court will next hear the matter on April 27. Amicus curiae SP Mahanta told the court that he, accompanied by the Advocate General KP Bhattacharjee and other government officials, carried out an inspection in the areas near Umiam Lake and Wards Lake.

Mahanta filed his suggestions along with photographs. Bhattacharjee sought time to file a response to the suggestions given by the amicus curiae for improving the condition of areas around the two scenic lakes..

