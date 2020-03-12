Total number of COVID-19 cases in India now 73

With fresh cases reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Ladakh, the number of people who are COVID-19 positive has gone up to 73, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. It also said that a total of 10,57,506 passengers have been screened at airports, the ministry said.

Out of the 73 confirmed cases (17 of them foreign nationals) in the country, Kerala has the maximum number of positive cases for novel coronavirus at 17. Uttar Pradesh reported 10 cases while the Union Territory of Ladakh reported 3 while Maharashtra reported 11 cases till Thursday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in Lok Sabha today said as per available information there are about 6000 Indian nationals in various provinces of Iran, including 1100 pilgrims mainly from Ladakh, J-K and Maharashtra, nearly 300 students primarily from J-K and the government is taking all steps to ensure their earliest possible return. Earlier on Wednesday, WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.

As on Thursday according to estimates compiled by the John Hopkins University, there has been over 1,21,564 positive cases of novel coronavirus globally with the over 4000 deaths due to the virus. India has taken several steps to contain the virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15, after the WHO declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)

