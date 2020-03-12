Left Menu
Case against two former VCs of Lucknow University in fraud case

A case has been registered against five people, including two former Vice Chancellors of Lucknow University and a former Registrar, in connection with a case of an alleged fraud pertaining to the year 2006.

  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 15:57 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 15:57 IST
Representative image .

A case has been registered against five people, including two former Vice Chancellors of Lucknow University and a former Registrar, in connection with a case of an alleged fraud pertaining to the year 2006. The complainant has alleged that the recruitment for the post of the spokesperson of the University was done through fraudulent means.

A case has been registered at Hasanganj Police Station on the basis of the complaint by Prashant Pandey, who also had applied for the post. The complainant has also sought police protection alleging that there might be a threat to his life and family since the people involved in the case are powerful. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

