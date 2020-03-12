Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU court annuls state aid finding against Valencia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:16 IST
EU court annuls state aid finding against Valencia

An EU court ruled on Thursday the European Commission had been wrong to find guarantees provided to foundations linked to Spanish soccer clubs, including Valencia, were unlawful state aid, dealing a blow to EU antitrust regulators. The guarantees by Spanish regional government of Valencia are modest, but the court's view that the Commission made a number of errors in its assessment could undermine its crackdown on tax avoidance by and subsidies for multinationals.

The General Court of the European Union, the EU's second highest court, is set to rule on the Commission's 2016 order to iPhone maker Apple to pay back taxes of up to 13 billion euros ($14.6 billion) to Ireland, as well as other cases. It also heard arguments from Intel this week against a 1.06 billion euro EU fine imposed more than a decade ago.

The Spanish case concerned guarantees between 2009 and 2010 to foundations linked to three soccer clubs - Valencia, Hercules and Elche - to cover bank loans taken out in order to participate in the capital increases of the clubs. The court annulled the Commission's decision on Hercules last year and on Thursday did the same for the decisions related to Valencia and Elche.

The court said errors included an assumption that no financial establishment would act as a guarantor in such as situation and, in Valencia's case, a conclusion that the value of shares in the club were "close to zero". Valencia, who play in the Spain's top-flight La Liga, had been ordered to pay back 20.3 million euros plus interest.

($1 = 0.8897 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

India's current account deficit narrows to $1.4 bln in December quarter

Indias current account deficit narrowed sharply to USD 1.4 billion or 0.2 per cent of GDP in the December quarter, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday. The deficit was at 2.7 per cent of the GDP in the year-ago period and 0.9 per cent in the ...

Carnival's Princess Cruises suspends global operations for 2 months on coronavirus fears

Carnival Corps Princess Cruises, the operator of two coronavirus-stricken ships, said on Thursday it would suspend global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months due to the outbreak.The cruise line said the suspension was out of ab...

FACTBOX-Sports events hit by the coronavirus pandemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the coronavirus outbreakITALY All sports events have been canceled until April 3.ARGENTINA Argentina has canceled international sports events in March.OLYMPICS The Tokyo 2020 Olympics ...

Coronavirus: 57 Pilgrims brought to Air Force Station Hindan from Iran

Due to the large scale prevalence of the Corona Virus around the world, Indian citizens who were in countries like China Wuhan and Iran were evacuated by Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft on two occasions. On the second occasion, a total of 57...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020