PIL seeks daily water supply in Chennai to implement hand wash

Citing the instruction for frequent hand wash as part of preventive measures against coronavirus, a PIL has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking regular supply of water in the city. After a mention was made before it, a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Krishnan Ramaswamy agreed to hear the public interest litigation petition on Friday.

Petitioner P Suryaprakasam said the present supply of water on alternative days would not be sufficient for the city residents to implement the instruction that hands should be washed with soap multiple times to guard against coronavirus. He said when there was no adequate water even to drink and cooking purposes, the question of washing hands multiple times in a day was impossible and the advice was highly impractical to follow.

He sought a direction to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to immediately ensure daily supply at least for three hours a day till the virus scare ends.

