Civil Aviation Secretary reviews preparedness to evacuate Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran

Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, on Thursday chaired a meeting with different government agencies and stakeholders to review preparedness for the evacuation of Indian citizens from coronavirus-hit Iran. With fresh cases reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Ladakh, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has gone up to 73, the Union Health Ministry said earlier.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern. Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 90 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people. (ANI)

