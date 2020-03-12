Left Menu
Civil Aviation Secretary reviews preparedness to evacuate Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran

Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, on Thursday chaired a meeting with different government agencies and stakeholders to review preparedness for the evacuation of Indian citizens from coronavirus-hit Iran.

Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, on Thursday chaired the meeting in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, on Thursday chaired a meeting with different government agencies and stakeholders to review preparedness for the evacuation of Indian citizens from coronavirus-hit Iran. With fresh cases reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Ladakh, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has gone up to 73, the Union Health Ministry said earlier.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern. Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 90 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

