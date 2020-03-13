Left Menu
U.S. judge orders WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning released from prison

  Reuters
  • |
  Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 13-03-2020 03:15 IST
  • |
  Created: 13-03-2020 03:15 IST
A U.S. federal judge on Thursday ordered that former U.S. Army soldier and WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning should be immediately released from prison, where she was being held for refusing to testify in an ongoing U.S. investigation of WikiLeaks.

An entry in the U.S. District Court docket in Alexandria, Virginia, signed by Judge Anthony Trenga also rejected a request by Manning to cancel fines which he had imposed for her refusal to testify and ordered instead that a judgment be entered against her for $256,000, the total amount of accrued fines.

A detention hearing for Manning scheduled for Friday was canceled.

