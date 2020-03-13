U.S. air strike hits four Iraqi positions -Iraqi military statement

The United States flew air strikes against four locations of Iraqi paramilitary forces, police and army in Iraq, an Iraqi military statement said on Friday.

Among the locations hit by was a position in Najaf and three other places south of the capital Baghdad, the statement carried by state television said.

