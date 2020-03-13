J-K govt suspends Nodal officer for Coronavirus control

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered the suspension of Shafqat Khan, the nodal officer for Coronavirus efforts for dereliction of his duties. The Department of Information and Public Relations, issued a statement on Twitter, "Dr Shafkat Khan, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Efforts placed under suspension with immediate effect for dereliction of duties."

Moreover, the government has ordered the closure of all academic institutions, including schools, colleges and universities across Jammu and Kashmir till 31st March 2020. The student's fraternity has welcomed this decision taken by the UT administration as it will help them to secure students for getting affected by this deadly virus. The government of Jammu and Kashmir has also ordered all darbars and public meetings to be put in abeyance till 31 March.

The number of people affected by the virus is at 73. A 76-year-old male passed away recently after he was diagnosed with COVD-19. (ANI)

