Chronology of events in custodial death case of father of Unnao rape survivor

Following is the chronology of events in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor's father, in which a Delhi court on Friday sentenced disqualified Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to ten years in prison. - Jun 4, 2017: The 17-year-old girl allegedly raped by BJP MLA Sengar.

- Apr 3, 2018: Rape survivor's father beaten up by some persons and arrested in a false case of illegal arms allegedly at the behest of Sengar and 10 others. - Apr 9: Rape survivor's father dies in custody.

- Apr 10: Allahabad High Court transfers rape case to CBI. - Aug 1, 2019: SC transfers five cases related to the rape case to Delhi, directs the trial court to complete the trial in 45 days.

- Aug 5: Day-to-day trial commences at the Tis Hazari court here. - Rape survivor airlifted to Trauma Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi from King George's Medical College in Lucknow.

- Aug 9: Court frames charge against Sengar and female co-accused Shashi Singh in the rape case. - Dec 10: Court reserves judgment.

- Dec 16: Delhi court convicts Sengar for raping minor girl. Acquits co-accused Shashi Singh. - Dec 20: Sengar sentenced to life imprisonment by court, a fine of Rs 25 lakh imposed on him.

- Feb 29, 2020: Delhi court defers judgment in murder case of the survivor's father. - Mar 4: Delhi court convicts Sengar and six others for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

- Mar 13: Delhi court sentences Sengar and others to 10 years in prison, directs Sengar, his brother to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation..

