Farooq Abdullah relesed from detention

National Conference leader and former Union Minister Farooq Abdullah was on Friday released after being in detention for several months.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

National Conference leader and former Union Minister Farooq Abdullah was on Friday released after being in detention for several months. After his release, Abdullah told media persons: "Today I don't have words. I am free today. Now, I will be able to go to Delhi and attend Parliament and speak for you all."

He said that he was grateful to the people of the State and all leaders and the people in the rest of the country, who spoke for our freedom. "This freedom will be complete when all leaders are released. I hope the Government of India will take action to release everyone," he added. The Centre on has issued orders to revoke detention of National Conference chief Abdullah, who was detained under the Public Safety Act following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The three-term chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state was under house arrest for several months. Many mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir including Farooq's son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have been also put under house arrest following the abrogation of Article 370 in August that granted special powers to the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

