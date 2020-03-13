Court orders FIR on complaint over non-delivery of possession of flat

A court here has directed the police to lodge an FIR in connection with allegations that a real estate company failed to hand over the possession of a flat in its upcoming housing project in Gurugram within the specified time. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Neha directed the Patel Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) to lodge an FIR under the relevant provisions of law and file a compliance report on the complaint of a Delhi-based home buyer, Ritika Mehta.

Mehta, represented by advocate Arpit Bharghav, said she had paid Rs 2.4 crore to Precision Realtors Private Limited since February, 2013 for its project, Ireo Corridors, and requested the company to return the money after it failed to hand over the possession of the flat even after the passing of the due date. However, the company refused to return the money, she alleged.

In her complaint lodged against Precision Realtors and its directors, Mehta alleged that the company had cheated her of her hard-earned money. She also alleged that the company aggressively advertised its project and falsely assured home buyers that possession of apartments would be handed over within 42 months from the date of application.

According to the terms of the agreement, the apartment should have been handed over by January 2017. However, Mehta alleged that she was neither given possession nor any information regarding it. The complaint alleged that the project site was abandoned.

It claimed that funds were collected from gullible customers and thereafter, misappropriated with a dishonest intention..

