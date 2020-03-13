Left Menu
Pehlu Khan lynching case: 2 minors sent to juvenile correction home

The two minors who were convicted in the dairy farmer Pehlu Khan's lynching case, are sent to the juvenile correction home for three years each by Juvenile Justice Board here on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Alwar (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:00 IST
Pehlu Khan lynching case: 2 minors sent to juvenile correction home
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The two minors who were convicted in the dairy farmer Pehlu Khan's lynching case, are sent to the juvenile correction home for three years each by Juvenile Justice Board here on Friday. Alwar Juvenile Justice Board's Principal Magistrate Sarita Dhakad on Friday pronounced the sentence.

Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer from Haryana's Nuh, was beaten up by self-styled cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on Delhi-Alwar highway on April 1 in 2017. He had succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital two days later. Thereafter, an amateur video of the incident had gone viral showing Khan getting thrashed by a mob, thrown to the ground and kicked. Three, of the nine people accused of his murder, were underage.

On October 14 last year, the Rajasthan government had filed an appeal in the High Court challenging the acquittal of six accused by a lower court in connection with the lynching of Pehlu Khan in 2017. An SIT, which was set up to probe and identify lapses and irregularities in the police investigation in the lynching case, had in September last year submitted its report to the state government.

The state government had announced the constitution of the SIT to probe afresh the case after a Rajasthan court acquitted all six men accused of lynching Pehlu Khan on the benefit of the doubt (ANI)

